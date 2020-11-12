CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • School Updates    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • Travel Restrictions    • Vital Hotlines   
Coronavirus deaths surpass 10,000 in hard-hit Massachusetts

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press,

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (AP/WPRI) — Once a coronavirus hot spot, Massachusetts was seen as a model for infection control this summer as coronavirus cases and deaths dwindled.

Now, experts are warning the state could be headed for a bleak winter as its cases climb once again and deaths surpass 10,000.

On Thursday, state health officials reported an additional 21 COVID-19-related deaths and 2,482 newly reported cases.

Amid growing calls for action, Republican Gov. Charlie Baker recently tightened restrictions but has resisted taking more drastic measures such as halting indoor dining.

The governor insists Massachusetts is better prepared than it was in the spring. But he says if the trends continue, it will only be a matter of time before the state’s hospitals are once again stressed under a flood of patients.

“We are no where near the uncharted territory we were at in the spring,” Baker said during his Thursday briefing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

