Convicted child rapist listed as living ‘on the street’ in Mass.

BOSTON, Mass. (WPRI) – Convicted child rapist Wayne Chapman’s listing on the Massachusetts Sex Offender Registry says the Level III sex offender is “homeless” and living “on the street.”

Chapman was released from prison last week after being acquitted of lewdness charges brought against him while he was civilly committed.

The 71-year-old had spent decades behind bars for the rapes of two Lawrence, Mass. boys in the 1970’s. He has also admitted to molesting up to 100 other boys in Massachusetts and Rhode Island and was the suspect in the disappearance of a 10-year-old Lawrence boy.

Chapman’s criminal sentence expired in 2004, but he remained civilly committed until last week.

Earlier this year, the Supreme Judicial Court ordered Chapman be released. He was held pending the outcome of a trial on his lewdness charges and was released Friday upon being found not guilty.

Dan Christian, who said Chapman molested him multiple times in the 1970’s during 4-H club outings in Rhode Island, believes Chapman is still dangerous.

“I couldn’t believe they let him go,” Christian said. “He’s going to re-offend. He’s going to hurt kids again. He’s a sick man.”

Christian said his outrage over Chapman’s release was only magnified when he heard the convicted child rapist’s precise address was not being made public.

“I can’t even understand how they could let someone, a Level III sex offender, out of jail without a place where they could come and see that he was actually there,” he said.

Chapman’s attorney, Eric Tennen, said Chapman had nowhere to go after spending 40 years in prison.

“He’s listed as homeless because if you have to register in Massachusetts and you don’t have a permanent address, you’re listed as homeless,” Tennen explained.

But Tennen said Chapman is not living “on the street” as his sex offender listing suggests.

Instead, he said Chapman is being housed at a Boston facility where he is being cared for. Chapman uses a wheelchair and Tennen said he has limited mobility and is “medically compromised.”

Tennen declined to specify where the facility is located, citing Chapman’s safety and the security and privacy of the others who live and work there.

Christian said Massachusetts should demand more specific information from registered sex offenders like Chapman. For now, he’s hopeful Chapman obeys the law.

“It’s already happened, he’s out,” he said. “But when he re-offends I hope they’re there to catch him.”