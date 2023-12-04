WEBSTER, Mass. (WTNH) – A Connecticut elementary school teacher died in a wrong-way crash Saturday night on I-395 in Webster, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Police said a GMC Sierra pickup truck was driving northbound in the left lane of the southbound side of I-395 while a 2012 Honda CRV SUV was driving southbound in the same lane.

The pickup truck hit the SUV head-on in the southbound left lane near Exit 3, according to police.

The driver of the pickup truck, 31-year-old Jordan Pimentel of Auburn, Mass., and the driver of the Honda CRV, 35-year-old Kayla Morey of Dayville, Conn., died in the crash.

Superintendent Steve Rioux confirmed that Morey was a 4th-grade teacher at Putnam Elementary School. She had taught in the district since 2012.

“With a heavy heart, I share the passing of one of our teachers at Putnam Elementary School,” Rioux said. “We learned [Saturday] that Kayla Morey, a 4th-grade teacher, was involved in a car accident this weekend. We send our most heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and students as they deal with this most tragic event.”

Rioux said the district will have additional counselors at the school this week to support students and staff.

The crash investigation, including why Pimentel was driving the wrong way and where he entered the highway, is ongoing, police said.