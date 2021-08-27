Congressman’s service in Afghanistan behind his support of Biden’s decision to withdraw

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Massachusetts Congressman Jake Auchincloss served in Afghanistan as a Marine in 2012, and said his experience there has driven his support for President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw U.S. troops from the war-torn country.

“What was apparent even to a lieutenant in 2012 was that we could win every battle against the Taliban and yet not be able to win the war,” Auchincloss, a first-term Democrat, said on a taping of WPRI 12’s Newsmakers. “When we first entered Afghanistan in 2001 … we had a counterterrorism mission: deny a base of operations to strike the U.S. homeland, and bring to justice the architects of 9/11. That mission has largely been successful.”

In the video above, Auchincloss discusses how the execution of the U.S. withdrawal will come under congressional oversight, and the how Biden’s decision will be judged in the years to come.