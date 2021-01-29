Confirmed coronavirus deaths in Massachusetts rise by 98

BOSTON (AP) — The number of newly confirmed coronavirus deaths in Massachusetts rose by 98 on Friday, pushing the state’s confirmed COVID-19 death toll to 14,154 since the of the pandemic.
Newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 increased by more than 2,700 and its confirmed caseload rose to more than 491,000.
A group of more than 100 lawmakers who asked Gov. Charlie Baker two weeks ago to prioritize funeral home workers for COVID-19 vaccines say they’re frustrated that they’ve yet to hear back from the administration.
State Rep. Sally Kerans tells The Telegram & Gazette she’s stunned by the lack of a response.