Confirmed coronavirus deaths in Massachusetts rise by 98

FILE – In this Dec. 3, 2020, file photo, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker speaks after touring the DCU Center as it gears up to be used as a COVID-19 field hospital for the second time in Worcester, Mass. The Supreme Judicial Court ruled Thursday, Dec. 10, that Baker did not overstep his authority when he issued sweeping orders to close businesses to control the spread of the coronavirus. (Nancy Lane/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool, File)

BOSTON (AP) — The number of newly confirmed coronavirus deaths in Massachusetts rose by 98 on Friday, pushing the state’s confirmed COVID-19 death toll to 14,154 since the of the pandemic.

Newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 increased by more than 2,700 and its confirmed caseload rose to more than 491,000.

A group of more than 100 lawmakers who asked Gov. Charlie Baker two weeks ago to prioritize funeral home workers for COVID-19 vaccines say they’re frustrated that they’ve yet to hear back from the administration.

State Rep. Sally Kerans tells The Telegram & Gazette she’s stunned by the lack of a response.