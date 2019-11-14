Community mourns loss of Worcester fire lieutenant

WORCESTER, Mass. (WPRI) — Red lights are shining on bridges and on homes across Massachusetts in memory of a Worcester firefighter killed in the line of duty.

Lt. Jason Menard, 39, was overcome by flames as he heroically helped two of his fellow firefighters escape a raging fire early Wednesday morning.

Menard joined the department in 2010 and leaves behind a wife and three children, according to fire officials.

Since his passing, there has been an outpouring of sentiments both online and person.

Dozens lined the streets of Worcester to pay their respects as a motorcade carried Menard’s body from the hospital to the funeral home.

Menard and other members of Ladder 5 were first on scene when flames broke out a multi-family home on Stockholm Street and extended to the third floor.

Firefighters entered the home after learning that a resident and baby may be trapped inside.

After gaining entry, the firefighters became trapped by heavy conditions on the third floor, according to Chief Michael Lavoie. The chief said Menard “heroically and selflessly saved his crew – helping a probationary firefighter to the stairs and then returning to rescue another trapped firefighter, assisting him out the window,” but he was unable to escape himself.

The tragedy happened just as Menard and his family were planning to leave for Disney World later on Wednesday.

“They are now instead planing a hero’s sendoff,” Lavoie said. “As always, our Worcester firefighters will stand strong by that family and we will send off Jason as he deserved and as he earned.”

Details on funeral arrangements are yet to be released.

The Boston Globe reports a New York City foundation plans to help pay off the mortgage on the family’s home.