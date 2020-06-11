Columbus statue removed in Boston as city monuments debate renewed

FILE – In this file photo dated Wednesday, June 10, 2020, a damaged Christopher Columbus statue stands in a waterfront park near the city’s traditionally Italian North End neighborhood, in Boston, USA., after the statue was found beheaded Wednesday morning. Statues of the 15th-century explorer and the Spanish conquistadors who followed him and colonized much of the Americas have not become targets for demonstrators in Spain and USA. The death of George Floyd at the hands of police and Minneapolis, USA, has sparked a re-examination of injustices and inequalities in the fabric of many societies, often symbolized in statues of historical figures have become the focus of protest around the world. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, FILE)

BOSTON (AP) — The body of a beheaded Christopher Columbus statue has been removed from a park in Boston’s historically Italian North End.

Crews removed the marble statue but left its granite pedestal in place Thursday morning. Native American groups cheered the statute’s removal, but an Italian American group is organizing a Sunday rally to demand its restoration.

Democratic Mayor Marty Walsh says the statue will be placed in storage as the city reassesses its significance in light of the national reckoning over police brutality and racism.

Meanwhile, Walsh says he’s also open to “conversations” about changing the name of the city’s landmark Faneuil Hall.