Columbus statue removed in Boston as city monuments debate renewed

BOSTON (AP) — The body of a beheaded Christopher Columbus statue has been removed from a park in Boston’s historically Italian North End.
Crews removed the marble statue but left its granite pedestal in place Thursday morning. Native American groups cheered the statute’s removal, but an Italian American group is organizing a Sunday rally to demand its restoration.
Democratic Mayor Marty Walsh says the statue will be placed in storage as the city reassesses its significance in light of the national reckoning over police brutality and racism.
Meanwhile, Walsh says he’s also open to “conversations” about changing the name of the city’s landmark Faneuil Hall.