SALEM, Mass. (AP) — An 18-year-old Salem State University student was fatally shot in Salem early Wednesday morning, according to Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker.

Salem police said they received a 911 call at about 1:24 a.m. for a report of a shooting and found Carl Hens Beliard inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to Salem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police a preliminary investigation indicates the shooting doesn’t appear to be a random act of violence. Police said there also doesn’t appear to be any ongoing threat to the Salem State University community.

Tucker said state police detectives assigned to his office are working with Salem police and Salem State University officials to identify the person responsible.

“This senseless gun violence is tragic not only for the victim’s family but for the Salem State University community and beyond,” Tucker said in a press release.

The shooting came as revelers had crowded the city for its annual Halloween celebration.

Salem Mayor Dominick Pangallo described the shooting as a terrible act of violence. He said “our hearts go out to the Beliard family and to the Salem State University community” and thanked investigators.

“I’m hopeful that their efforts will quickly bring the responsible party to justice,” he said in a written statement.

Salem State University President John Keenan called the shooting “heartbreaking for all in our community and every parent’s worst nightmare.”

Belliard was a member of Worcester’s North High School varsity boys basketball team.

In May, Worcester Mayor Joseph Pettey honored members of the team for winning the Division 1 State Championship.