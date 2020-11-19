Cold weather brings surge in cold-stunned sea turtles

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Mass Audubon Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary

QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — The onset of cold weather in New England has led to a surge of cold-stunned turtles becoming stranded on Cape Cod beaches.

The New England Aquarium’s sea turtle hospital in Quincy says it has taken in more than 40 turtles in the last two days alone.

That brings to 66 the number of turtles that have already been treated at the aquarium.

The turtles — Kemp’s ridleys, loggerheads, and leatherbacks — are treated for life-threatening medical conditions that are a result of weeks of hypothermia and the inability to feed.

Once they’re well enough, they are released back into the ocean.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Download WPRI 12 News & Weather Apps

Download WPRI 12 Mobile Apps

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 11/4/20:Joe Cammarano, Political Science Professor, Providence College

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour