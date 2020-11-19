Cold weather brings surge in cold-stunned sea turtles

QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — The onset of cold weather in New England has led to a surge of cold-stunned turtles becoming stranded on Cape Cod beaches.

The New England Aquarium’s sea turtle hospital in Quincy says it has taken in more than 40 turtles in the last two days alone.

That brings to 66 the number of turtles that have already been treated at the aquarium.

The turtles — Kemp’s ridleys, loggerheads, and leatherbacks — are treated for life-threatening medical conditions that are a result of weeks of hypothermia and the inability to feed.

Once they’re well enough, they are released back into the ocean.