Coast Guard suspends search for missing man off Provincetown

PROVINCETOWN, Mass. (WPRI) — The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for a missing man off Provincetown.

The massive response was launched just before eleven o’clock Friday night after the Coast Guard received a call for an overdue kayaker.

Officials say 50-year old Carol Madru was found unresponsive early Saturday morning on the eastern shore of Provincetown Harbor and later pronounced dead. She was reportedly last seen with Marc-Oliver Czarnecki, 51, who the Coast Guard continued to search for through the afternoon.

After searching 180 square miles by air and sea for 16 hours, the Coast Guard suspended its search at 3:40 p.m.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should call Coast Guard Sector Southeastern New England at 508-457-3211.

