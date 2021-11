ORLEANS, Mass. (WPRI) — The U.S. Coast Guard says it’s searching for a small plane that reportedly went down off the coast of Cape Cod.

The search is taking place in the area of Nauset Beach in Orleans.

The aircraft reportedly had one person on board, according to the Coast Guard.

A search-and-rescue plane and two response boats have been deployed, the Coast Guard said, and three local harbormasters have gotten involved in the search.

#Update @USCG assets continue to search off of #NausetBeach this morning.



Assets Include:

-an HC-144 Ocean Sentry from Air Station Cape Cod

-CGC SPENCER and CGC SANIBEL

-STA Chatham’s 45-foot RB-M

-Harbormasters from #Harwich, #Chatham, and Orleans #SAR — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) November 1, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.