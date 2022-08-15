(WPRI) — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a pair of swimmers Monday morning off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard.

Massachusetts State Police say they were called around midnight to assist in the search after two young adult males jumped into the water from “Jaws Bridge” and did not resurface.

Officially named the American Legion Memorial Bridge, the bridge is located on Beach Road and connects Edgartown and Oak Bluffs.

No additional information has been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.