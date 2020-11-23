Coast Guard searches for missing fishing vessel crew

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
U.S. Coast Guard_181751

BOSTON (AP) — The Coast Guard is searching for the four-member crew of a Maine-based fishing boat that sank off the coast of Massachusetts early Monday morning.

The Coast Guard says the 82-foot Emmy Rose went down about 20 miles northeast of Provincetown, Massachusetts.

Petty Officer Ryan Noel said the Coast Guard got the emergency alert at about 1:30 a.m. and was on the scene by about 2:30 a.m.

Two cutters and an aircraft are involved in the search, which was being made more difficult by 6- to 8-foot seas and 30 knot winds.

The Emmy Rose is based in Portland, Maine.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 11/4/20:Joe Cammarano, Political Science Professor, Providence College

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour