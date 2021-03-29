Coast Guard aids fisherman injured on boat off Nantucket

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

NANTUCKET, Mass. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard came to the aid of a fisherman seriously injured on a commercial fishing vessel miles offshore in Massachusetts early Sunday.

The guard said the Connecticut-based vessel “Furious” notified them at around 3:30 a.m. that a crewmember had sustained a serious hand injury while the boat was roughly 60 miles south of Nantucket.

The guard dispatched a helicopter crew from Cape Cod, which hoisted the injured 41-year-old fisherman off the boat by around 7 a.m.

The crew member, who was not named, was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

It’s unclear his current status.

