EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Massachusetts residents looking to get rid of a mattress or some clothing are now barred from throwing those items in the trash.

The Mass. Department of Environmental Protection has updated its list of items banned from waste disposal to include:

Mattresses and box springs

Textiles such as clothing and bedding

Large-scale food waste

More than 600,000 mattresses and box springs are discarded into landfills each year in Massachusetts, according to MassDEP.

Additionally, more than a half-ton of commercial food and organic waste is generated each week by businesses and other institutions.

According to MassDEP, these bans help save energy and reduce greenhouse gas emissions and reliance on landfills and incinerators.