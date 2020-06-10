1  of  2
Live Now
Replay of US Senate Primary Debate between Sen. Ed Markey and Congressman Joe Kennedy Watch Eyewitness News This Morning

Christopher Columbus statue beheaded in Boston

Massachusetts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a statue of Christopher Columbus has been beheaded in Boston overnight.

The statue is located at Christopher Columbus Park right on the Boston Harbor — next to Faneuil Hall and the New England Aquarium.

At this time there is no word on any arrests.

The statue has been defaced twice before in recent memory. In 2015, the statue was covered in fake blood, and had the phase “Black Lives Matter” spray painted on its base. In 2006, the head was stolen off the statue, and was missing for about a week before it was recovered and repaired.

During protests over the past few days, statues of figures connected to slavery have been toppled and vandalized around the world.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

12 INFORMA: INFORMACIÓN DE CORONAVIRUS EN ESPAÑOL

More 12 Informa

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com