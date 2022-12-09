DEDHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — It’s a little less festive inside the Dedham public libraries this year.

Branch Supervisor Lisa Desmond was told by officials that Christmas trees will have to stay in storage because it makes some people uncomfortable.

Desmond posted her disappointment on social media, where hundreds of responses followed.

Many Dedham residents say every tradition and religion should be represented instead of eliminated.

“Town hall has a menorah out,” said Desmond. “I say let’s celebrate every tradition, religion, whatever it is that sparks joy for you and your family. Let’s have more of that. We should be tolerant. Respect my faith, I respect your faith. Love me, I love you. Makes life easy.”

The Board of Library Trustees and the library director who made the decision have yet to comment on the matter.