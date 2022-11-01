BOSTON (WPRI) — The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) announced it’s updating its system to keep better track of vehicles due for inspection.

Effective Nov. 1, drivers will now receive stickers with the number of the month the last vehicle inspection was completed. Drivers previously received stickers telling them when their next inspection is required.

Vehicles with inspection stickers that expired in a previous calendar year will receive a January sticker of the current year the vehicle is being inspected, no matter the month the vehicle is inspected this year.

The RMV is reminding drivers that inspections are still required once every year and all newly purchased vehicles must be inspected within seven days of the vehicle registration date.

The penalty for driving with an expired sticker may result in fines or a license suspension.

“Motor vehicle inspections are required to be conducted yearly and play an integral part in helping to facilitate roadway safety across the Commonwealth,” Registrar of Motor Vehicles Colleen Ogilvie said. “Vehicle owners are encouraged to proactively check their vehicle inspection sticker, and have their vehicles inspected on time to ensure that key safety items such as lighting devices, tire treads, and front ball joints are in working condition.”

Vehicle owners can get an inspection at any of the 1,800 licensed inspection stations in the state.

Visit the RMV’s website to learn more.