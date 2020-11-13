Chairman of Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe, Warwick man indicted for bribery, extortion

BOSTON (WPRI) — The Chairman of the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe and the owner of an architecture firm were arrested and charged in connection with a bribery scheme involving plans to build a resort and casino in Taunton, according to U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling.

Cedric Cromwell, 55, of Attleboro, the Chairman of the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe, and David DeQuattro, 54, of Warwick were both indicted on two counts of accepting or paying bribes as an agent of an Indian tribal government and one count of conspiring to commit bribery.

Cromwell was also indicted on four counts of extortion under color of official right and one count of conspiring to commit extortion.

“Many American Indians face a host of difficult financial and social issues. They require and deserve real leadership. But it appears that Cromwell’s priority was not to serve his people, but to line his own pockets,” Lelling said. “We will continue to aggressively investigate public corruption, including by those who purport to serve our American Indian tribes.”

According to the indictment, Cromwell contracted with an architecture-and-design company owned by DeQuattro, in connection with the Tribe’s plans to build a resort and casino in Taunton.

Between July of 2014 and May of 2017, the architecture firm, through DeQuattro, provided Cromwell with “a stream of payments and in-kind benefits” of roughly $57,500. In exchange, the architecture firm was paid approximately $4.9 million, according to Lelling.

“Both men’s alleged actions undercut the efforts of hard-working tribe members and betrayed their trust,” Joseph Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division, said. “Cases like this fuel our commitment to rooting out public corruption, and as our investigation continues, we urge anyone with information to contact us.”

The Mashpee Wampanoag tribe released a statement shortly after the arrest.

“The Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe is deeply concerned about Chairman Cedric Cromwell being indicted on several charges,” they said. “Tribal Council will hold an emergency meeting this afternoon and will be taking immediate action.”

The two are set to appear in Boston Federal Court by videoconference Friday.

Cromwell and DeQuattro didn’t immediately comment.