Caught on camera: Police searching for man who ripped down American flag at Boston park

BOSTON (WPRI) — Police in Boston are looking for the person who vandalized a memorial over the weekend that was caught on camera.

The incident occurred Saturday afternoon at Pulaski Park, a small park off Boston Street near I-93.

The video shows a man walk up to one of the memorial’s flag poles, pull it down to the ground, and then rip the flag right off.

Members of the Polish-American Club across the street, which helps care for the memorial park, say they were stunned by what they saw.

“I was in disbelief. I stood near my car and I was literally shaking,” Stasia Kacprzak said. “Why would anybody want to come and attack an American flag? It’s very disheartening for me.”

“It was shocking, it was upsetting, and it was really quite sad actually,” Peter Dziedzic added.

An online fundraiser to help with repairs to the memorial has already raised more than $1,000.