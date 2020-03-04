Live Now
Watch Eyewitness News This Morning

West Warwick Priest seriously injured in Massachusetts crash

Massachusetts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LYNN, Mass. (WPRI) — A West Warwick priest was seriously injured following a serious crash in Lynn Tuesday afternoon.

Sources tell Eyewitness News that Father Richard Bucci, pastor of Sacred Heart Church, was driving the car that crashed on the Lynnway.

Massachusetts State Police say Bucci taken to Salem Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Last month, Bucci made national headlines after publicly declaring he would deny Holy Communion to all lawmakers who supported an abortion rights bill last year.

Eyewitness News will provide updates on this story throughout the day both on-air and online at WPRI.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com