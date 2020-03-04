West Warwick Priest seriously injured in Massachusetts crash

LYNN, Mass. (WPRI) — A West Warwick priest was seriously injured following a serious crash in Lynn Tuesday afternoon.

Sources tell Eyewitness News that Father Richard Bucci, pastor of Sacred Heart Church, was driving the car that crashed on the Lynnway.

Massachusetts State Police say Bucci taken to Salem Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Last month, Bucci made national headlines after publicly declaring he would deny Holy Communion to all lawmakers who supported an abortion rights bill last year.

