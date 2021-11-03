Car driven by MA teen who went missing in 1982 found in river

BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) — A car that was being driven by a 17-year-old Massachusetts girl when she went missing nearly 40 years ago has been recovered from a river.

Authorities said Tuesday that the portions of a car pulled from the Concord River in Billerica have been positively identified — through a match of the vehicle identification number — as the 1972 Dodge Dart Swinger driven by Judith Chartier on June 5, 1982.

The Chelmsford resident was last seen at about 2 a.m. on the day of her disappearance when she left a party in Billerica.