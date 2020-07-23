Car crushed by tractor-trailer on Sagamore Bridge

BOURNE, Mass. (WPRI) ─ A crash involving a car and a tractor-trailer truck backed up traffic for miles on the Sagamore Bridge Wednesday afternoon.

Troopers responded to the crash on Route 6 eastbound around 11:30 a.m. to find a Mercury Marquis wedged underneath the truck, Massachusetts State Police said.

Police said the driver of the Marquis, an 86-year-old Quincy man, was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the truck, a 53-year-old Taunton man, was not injured in the crash. Police said the tractor trailer truck belongs to a Taunton landscaping company.

Police closed the bridge soon after the crash while a heavy-duty tow truck lifted the tractor-trailer truck off the car.

It took several hours to remove both vehicles, leading to traffic backups along Route 6 and other nearby roads. The bridge was reopened to traffic around 4 p.m.

