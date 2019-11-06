Car crashes through Massachusetts CVS

BEVERLY, Mass. (WPRI) — A CVS in Beverly, Mass, was left in shambles Wednesday after a car crashed into the store.

The car went right through a brick wall of the 24-hour CVS around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday, sending shelves and products flying. The car did not come to a stop until reaching the pharmacy counter in the rear of the store.

Officials say one person was taken to the hospital but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time. It’s also unclear if that person was the driver or an employee or customer inside the store.

Crews eventually towed the car from the store but actually had to make the hole in the wall even bigger in order to get it out.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.