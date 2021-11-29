Cape Cod sea turtle strandings increase after slow start

QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — Sea turtle strandings on Cape Cod are picking up after a slow start to the season.

New England Aquarium experts said Monday they have so far cared for almost 120 turtles at the Quincy turtle hospital, most Kemp’s ridley turtles, but also a few green turtles and loggerheads.

The turtles are treated for life-threatening conditions including pneumonia and dehydration, a result of hypothermia and the inability to feed.

The turtles get trapped in Cape Cod Bay as temperatures drop and wind patterns change.

They are treated in Massachusetts before being flown to facilities in southern states for continued rehabilitation and eventual release.

