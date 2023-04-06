BOSTON (WPRI) — Sports bettors in Massachusetts will not be able to place a wager on this year’s Boston Marathon after a decision Thursday from the state’s gaming commission.

The panel voted 4-0 to reject a proposal submitted by DraftKings.

The online sportsbook sought to allow people to bet on the top 20 men and women running the race on April 17, along with an over/under on the winning time.

A spokesperson for DraftKings told Boston news outlets the event is already available for betting in Kansas, Oregon and Wyoming, where the company also operates.

