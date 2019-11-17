Calling hours held Sunday for fallen Worcester firefighter

WORCESTER, Mass. (WPRI) — People are expected to gather in Worcester Sunday to pay their respects for fallen Worcester firefighter Jason Menard.

Lieutenant Menard gave his life trying to save others from a house fire on Wednesday. Calling hours will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 pm at the Mercadante Funeral Home in Worcester.

Menard will be laid to rest on Monday at Saint John’s Catholic Church.

The Tunnels to Towers Foundation is stepping in to help his widow and three children live in their home mortgage free.

Click here to donate to Jason Menard’s family.