Cab of tractor-trailer left dangling from overpass after crash on I-495

MILFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — The cab of a tractor-trailer was left hanging from an overpass on Interstate 495 in Milford, Massachusetts following a crash late Thursday night.

The crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. on the overpass at Route 16. Two people were in the truck at the time.

WXFT in Boston says those two people were rushed to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries.

A crane was used to pull the cab back up onto the highway.

No other cars were involved.

Massachusetts State Police are investigating as it remains unclear what led up to the crash.