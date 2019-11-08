Buffalo Wild Wings employee dies following chemical incident

Massachusetts

BURLINGTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A Buffalo Wild Wings employee is dead following what police are calling a “chemical incident” inside the kitchen.

The incident occurred at the restaurant chain’s location off of South Avenue Thursday evening.

Interim Burlington Fire Chief Michael Patterson said the employee was exposed to a potent cleaning product and began feeling nauseous from breathing in the fumes.

He was rushed to Leahy Hospital where he later died.

“The employee attempted to squee-gee the product out of the building when he was overcome,” Patterson said.

At least 10 others – two patrons and eight employees – checked in at the hospital with similar symptoms. Patterson said he does not believe any of the victims are in serious condition.

Patterson said the restaurant was immediately evacuated. While there is no immediate threat to the public, Patterson said the restaurant will remain closed for the rest of the night.

The incident remains under investigation at this time. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been notified of the incident.

Patterson said anyone who was inside the restaurant and thinks they may have been impacted should seek medical treatment immediately.

