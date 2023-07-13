MILTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Former Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy was back in Massachusetts on Thursday.

Bruce brought the Stanley Cup to Milton to help launch the Cassidy Murray Foundation — created in honor of a 13-year-old girl who was killed in a tubing accident last year in Aruba.

The nonprofit is dedicated to expanding educational opportunities and supporting the mental health needs of those going through unthinkable tragedies.

“It’s not that accessible to get the proper therapy to help you, first of all, financially, and otherwise,” Bruce said. “I think that’s a great thing they’ve done, very needy, and families have already reached out to them.”

“Just trying to help people who are going through a tough time,” he added.

Bruce Cassidy and the Stanley Cup are back in New England. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/ZA2DQdTpZl — Taylor Begley (@taylormbegley) July 13, 2023

Cassidy grew up in Milton, which is not far from where Bruce coached the Bruins and still spends time at his Cape Cod summer home.

Her death was a tragedy for not only her family, but also her friends back home, including Bruce’s daughter, Shannon.

“Always let your smile change the world, don’t let the world change your smile,” she said.

After being fired by the Bruins last year, Bruce was hired by the Vegas Golden Knights and led the team to a title in his first season.