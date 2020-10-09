Brockton police chief saves choking 3-month-old

BROCKTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A three-month-old baby girl is doing well after a scary choking incident in Brockton.

Juliette Leger called 911 this week when her baby, Audrey, was struggling to breathe.

“I heard a big scream. I ran to my mom and she was holding my daughter. She couldn’t breathe. She had mucus coming out of her mouth and nose,” Leger said.

The 911 dispatcher talked Leger through it, trying to get the closest police officer to respond to the home.

That officer just happened to be Brockton’s police chief, Manny Gomes.

“I don’t know of any more urgent call than that. It mobilizes the entire city. Everyone is going. Scariest call you can get as a police officer,” Gomes said.

Gomes performed back blows on the 3-month-old, then used his finger to sweep her mouth in order to clear her airway.

Audrey became alert and started breathing again, and her mother could not be more grateful.

“I thank God. I thank the chief. I don’t know what I would have done if I didn’t have my daughter,” Leger said. “I still have my baby girl. I could have been leaving this hospital without her. I’m very, very thankful.”