BROCKTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A hospital in Brockton was evacuated Tuesday morning due to a nine-alarm fire.

Crews responded to Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital on Centre Street around 7 a.m. for a report of a fire in the transformer room, according to Fire Chief Brian Nardelli.

The transformer room was energized, prompting National Grid to come in and shut it down, according to Nardelli, which took a little while.

“Part of the issue is the emergency generator also hooks into there, so once the hospital went on emergency power we still had a difficult time making our way in,” Nardelli explained.

Once the power was off, crews were able to knock down the fire by about 9:30 a.m., according to the fire department. Hot spots are continuing to be monitored.

Multiple alarms were called mainly for manpower, Brockton Emergency Management said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Crews are working to move patients and relocate them to other facilities. No injuries were reported.

“The problem is we have to make sure we have the resources to be able to move some of these sick and injured patients. Out-of-hospital time is a big issue with these patients,” Nardelli said.

“We need to make sure that we can get them to an appropriate facility, but we have to move them there swiftly so they’re not out-of-hospital for too long,” he continued.

Centre Street is closed in both directions between Gladstone and Quincy streets, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. A detour is in place.

Massachusetts State Police are assisting with the investigation. It’s unclear at this time how the fire started.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.