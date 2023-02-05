EASTON, Mass. (WPRI) — The Bristol County District Attorney is investigating an officer involved shooting that took place in Easton, Massachusetts on Sunday.

Chief of the Easton Police Department, Keith Boone, said officers responded to a well-being check on Spooner Street around 11:30 a.m. after a family member reported that their loved one was threatening to harm herself.

Once on scene, Boone said that Easton police officers saw a 56-year-old woman carrying a weapon. They then began evacuating other residents who were in the house.

At some point, the woman approached the front door of the house while still holding the weapon, according to Boone.

An Easton police officer then fired one shot at the woman, according to Boone.

She retreated back into the house and negotiators made several attempts to reach her by phone.

Authorities then entered the home and found the woman dead. Her name has not been released.

Per department policy, the Easton police officer who fired the shot has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation.