DEDHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — The MBTA has canceled all commuter trains to and from Foxboro until further notice after a truck hit a rail bridge Monday morning.

The truck hit the East Street rail bridge, according to the Dedham Police Department, which has low clearance.

The MBTA said train service has been halted as engineers inspect the damage and make necessary repairs.

It’s unclear how long the repairs will take or when service will resume.

The MBTA encouraged passengers traveling to and from Foxboro to board a Franklin Line train instead. There will also be a shuttle bus connection from Walpole to Foxboro offered throughout the evening.