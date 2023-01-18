QUINCY, Mass. (WPRI) — The husband of a Cohasset, Massachusetts, woman who’s been missing for more than two weeks faced a judge Wednesday morning.

Brian Walshe, 47, was arraigned on a charge of assault with intent to murder as well as a charge related to moving a body. He has been ordered held without bail.

He is accused of killing his wife, 39-year-old Ana Walshe, who was first reported missing earlier this month. Her body has not yet been found.

Prosecutors say they believe he dismembered his wife and disposed of her body.

Ana Walshe was last seen by a relative early on Jan. 1, when it is presumed she was heading to Logan Aiport. Investigators said she booked a flight to go Washington D.C., where she works, but couldn’t confirm she actually boarded a flight.

Brian Walshe has been in custody since he was arrested on a charge of misleading a police investigation.

Prosecutors say on the morning his wife went missing, Brian Walshe used their son’s iPad to search “how long before a body starts to smell,” “how to stop a body from decomposing,” “10 ways to dispose of a body,” and, “can you be charged with murder without a body,” among other searches.

On Jan. 2, Brian Walshe was seen on surveillance video at a home improvement store where he allegedly bought hundreds of dollars’ worth of cleaning supplies. Prosecutors say he also went to Home Goods and purchased new rugs.

Her phone was pinged at the couple’s home on Jan. 2, according to prosecutors, and was then turned off. There has also been no activity on her credit or debit cards.

Prosecutors say the next day, Brian Walshe carried trash bags that appeared to be heavy and disposed of them at an apartment complex in Abington and another in Brockton. Officials say the bags in Abington were picked up by the time they could recover them.

He also did more google searches, according to prosecutors, including “what happens to the hair on a dead body,” “what is the rate of decomposition of a body in plastic bag vs woods,” and “can baking soda make a body smell good.”

On Jan. 8, officials searched the couple’s home and found a bloody knife was found in the basement.

The search then moved to a transfer station in Peabody, which is where the trash from his mother’s home in Swampscott gets taken to.

Detectives say they found towels, rags, slippers, tape, gloves, cleaning agents, a Prada purse, Ana Walshe’s COVID-19 vaccine card, a hacksaw, and other items. A portion of a rug was also located, but was heavily stained and had baking soda.

Items in the trash contained the DNA of both Ana and Brian Walshe, according to prosecutors.

He is due back in court next month.