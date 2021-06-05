Braintree police officer injured in ambush released from hospital

BRAINTREE, Mass. (WPRI) — One of two Braintree police officers wounded in Friday afternoon’s shootout has been released from the hospital, according to police.

Officer Matthew Donoghue, was released from Boston Medical Center on Saturday. He and the other officer are both expected to recover from their injuries.

Police said three officers were ambushed while searching a wooded area off McCusker Drive for the suspect in a domestic incident.

The suspect shot two officers and a K9 multiple times during what Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey described as a “fire fight.”

The K9, a 12-year veteran of the force, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police Chief Mark Dubois described the dog, named Kitt, as “incredible and very successful.”

“It’s tragic for us,” Dubois said. “It’s heartbreaking.”

Morrissey said the suspect was also wounded in the exchange of gunfire and later died from his injuries.

