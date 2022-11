BOSTON (WPRI) — Two people were arrested Saturday after police say they tried stealing materials from a construction site in Brighton, Mass.

Jamal Stephen, of Dorchester, and Lorenzo Beechman, of Hyde Park, were allegedly caught loading 18 spools of copper wiring into a pickup truck, according to Boston police.

Neither suspect had permission to be on the property, police noted.

Stephen and Beechman were charged with breaking and entering with intent to commit a felony and larceny.