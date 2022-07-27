DORCHESTER, Mass. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a juvenile was killed in Dorchester Wednesday night, according to the Boston Police Department.

Police said the boy was shot and killed on Ellington Street, just down the road from a playground.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police have not identified the victim, though Boston Mayor Michelle Wu described him as a “young child.”

Wu said she is “devastated” by the boy’s death, adding that more needs to be done to address gun violence in the city.

“It is absolutely unacceptable,” Wu said. “When we see the loss of life … we are all robbed of the potential of the life that was ahead of this young person.”

Detectives are actively reviewing circumstances surrounding the boy’s death. So far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at ( 617) 343-4470. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).