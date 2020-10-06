Boston’s vandalized Columbus statue to get a new home

FILE – in this June 10, 2020, file photo, people walk near a damaged Christopher Columbus statue in a waterfront park near the Boston’s traditionally Italian North End neighborhood. The statue, removed after it was beheaded, won’t be returned to its original location. Instead the repaired statue will be placed at the North End chapter of the Knights of Columbus where it will be publicly displayed. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

BOSTON (AP) — Boston’s Christopher Columbus statue that was taken down after its head was knocked off in June won’t be returned to its original location in a waterfront park in the city’s largely Italian North End neighborhood.

The North End/Waterfront Council and Mayor Marty Walsh announced Monday that the repaired statue will instead be placed at the North End chapter of the Knights of Columbus where it will be publicly displayed.

Meanwhile, the Boston Arts Commission will create a new statue recognizing Italian immigrants that will be placed at the spot where the Columbus statue stood.

The white marble Columbus statue was installed in 1979.

