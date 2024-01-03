BOSTON (WPRI) — Women’s hockey is officially in Boston.

The city’s new team will play its first-ever game Wednesday night against Minnesota in the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL).

On Tuesday, former Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron visited the team to announce that Hilary Knight will be the team’s captain for the inaugural season.

“It’s a historic moment,” Bergeron said in a video posted on the team’s social media page. “As a former captain myself in Boston, I think you’re representing your teammates, you’re representing your community, you’re representing your fanbase but also you’re a role model for the younger generation.”

Bergeron then announced Jamie Lee Rattray and Megan Keller as the team’s assistant captains for this season.

At practice, players said they can’t wait to hit the ice.

“Some nerves, lots of excitement, and I think all of us are ready to go, we had a long training camp for six weeks, so we’re excited to put on our jerseys for the first time and be able to represent Boston,” Keller said.

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. at the Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell.