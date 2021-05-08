Boston’s iconic Swan Boats return after a year off

Gabe Edelman polishes the brass on the Swan Boats in the Public Gardens in Boston, Saturday, May 10, 2014. Temperatures in the Boston area were in the 70s on Saturday. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

BOSTON (AP) — Boston’s famous Swan Boats are again offering rides after being sidelined last year because of the pandemic.

Acting Mayor Kim Janey took her family on one of the foot-powered boats Saturday to celebrate their reopening at the Boston Public Garden.

Janey called it “a great way to celebrate our recovery from the pandemic.”

Masks are required on the boats, and passengers are being spaced apart in line and on the vessels.

The Paget family has run the iconic Boston tradition since 1877.

The family said last summer was the first time the entire season had been canceled.