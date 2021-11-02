Boston voters heading to the polls for historic mayor’s race

FILE — Boston mayoral candidate City Councilor Annissa Essaibi George (left) and Boston mayoral candidate City Councilor Michelle Wu (right) speak during a mayoral forum in the Roxbury neighborhood of Boston, on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Boston mayoral hopefuls Essaibi George and Wu are wrapping up their campaigns ahead of the Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, historic election. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds, File)

BOSTON (AP) — Boston voters are heading to the polls to choose between Democrats Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi George for mayor.

The election Tuesday marks a turning point in the city’s history, with voters for the first time tapping a woman and person of color to helm Boston. Throughout its long history, Boston has previously only elected white men as mayor.

Despite the groundbreaking nature of the candidates, the campaign has turned on familiar themes for the city’s 675,000 residents, including education, policing, transportation and the skyrocketing cost of housing.

Nearly 40,000 ballots have already been cast in early voting.