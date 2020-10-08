Boston teachers challenge in-person teaching agreement

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

School staff help to decorate the front entrance of the Ellis Elementary School in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood before opening for the first day back of in person learning during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. Boston is delaying plans to reopen the city’s schools after the city’s coronavirus positivity rate climbed higher than 4%, Mayor Marty Walsh announced Wednesday, Oct. 7. Some students, including those with special needs, those dealing with homelessness, and those who are in state care have already been allowed to return to in-person classes. They will continue to be taught in person, the mayor said. (David L Ryan/The Boston Globe via AP)

BOSTON (AP) — Boston public school teachers have announced a legal challenge to the city’s decision to continue some in-person classes, which they allege is in violation of an agreement that requires all-remote learning if the city’s coronavirus positivity rate rises past 4%.

Mayor Marty Walsh announced Wednesday that the next phase of the schools’ reopening plan would be delayed by a week because the city positivity rate had climbed to 4.1%.

But students who had already returned to the classroom, including those with special needs, would continue with in-person instruction.

The Boston Teachers Union said Thursday that based on a memorandum of understanding, in-person work is now optional for all teachers.

