Boston teachers challenge in-person teaching agreement

BOSTON (AP) — Boston public school teachers have announced a legal challenge to the city’s decision to continue some in-person classes, which they allege is in violation of an agreement that requires all-remote learning if the city’s coronavirus positivity rate rises past 4%.
Mayor Marty Walsh announced Wednesday that the next phase of the schools’ reopening plan would be delayed by a week because the city positivity rate had climbed to 4.1%.
But students who had already returned to the classroom, including those with special needs, would continue with in-person instruction.
The Boston Teachers Union said Thursday that based on a memorandum of understanding, in-person work is now optional for all teachers.