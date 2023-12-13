BOSTON, Mass. (WPRI) — It was a symbol of defiance that aimed to unite the American colonies as well as separate them from England.

The Boston Tea Party, which took place in December 1773, was just as much a statement against the taxation of tea as it was a stance against the monopolization of tea among Boston merchants.

But as historian and Revolution250 Director Jonathan Lane notes, it was the British response to hundreds of pounds of tea being dumped in Boston Harbor that really got the attention of all the Colonies.

On December 16, hundreds of pounds of tea from all 50 states and several countries will be dumped into Boston Harbor. The Boston Tea Party Ships and Museum has been collecting tea donations from all over for months, along with notes marking the event’s 250th anniversary.

This isn’t the first time the museum has dumped real tea into the Harbor. However, this anniversary is significant because it has also served as a time to educate the public on what this historic event meant to the world.

Lane has traveled to gravestones of known Sons of Liberty, honoring them for their service with a marking on their graves, including two Rhode Islanders and even a Tea Party participant who was buried in France. While overseas on that venture, Lane and staff members also met with the East India Tea Company in England, the very company whose tea was dumped overboard that fateful night.

It’s personal for Lane, who lives in Lincoln: He can trace his ancestors back to a suspected Son of Liberty. He hopes the anniversary will serve as a way to educate Americans on other important battles of the Revolutionary War, including the Battle of Rhode Island on Aquidneck Island (which the British won) and the siege of New Bedford Harbor, the largest amphibious invasion of British ships ever in New England.

At the museum, the Boston Tea Party is commemorated every day. Visitors can dump fake boxes of tea overboard and pull them back up with a rope, as well as sample the six major tea varieties that were thrown overboard in 1773. But this year, there will also be a reenactment of the town meeting that led to the Tea Party, held Saturday at Faneuil Hall. Hundreds of viewers are expected to watch the reenactment on large screens to mark the patriotic anniversary.