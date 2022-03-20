BOSTON (AP) — Boston’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration is back after a two-year hiatus. For the first time since the pandemic began, South Boston is holding its boisterous parade.

The procession steps off at 1 p.m. Sunday. In 2020, St. Patrick’s Day parades across the country were among the first major events cancelled as the virus hit the United States.

Many returned this year, in a sign of growing hope that the worst of the coronavirus pandemic may be over. Boston is home to one of the country’s largest Irish enclaves.

The last time the parade was held, in 2019, thousands of revelers crowded the streets.