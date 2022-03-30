BOSTON (WPRI) — It’s been the talk of the week: Will Smith marching on stage and slapping Chris Rock across the face during the Oscars.

The exchange began when Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head by saying, “Jada, I love you. ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it, all right?” The reference was from the 1887 film “G.I. Jane,” starring Demi Moore, who shaved her head to portray a fictional Navy Seal candidate.

Pinkett Smith revealed in 2018 that she was diagnosed with alopecia.

Smith has publicly apologized and Rock is back on tour with his first stop since the incident coming to Boston, where tickets are sold out and ticket resales have doubled in price.

Rock declined to press charges against Smith, but has been more or less quiet since the incident which has many are hoping he’ll address it during his Boston run.

Wednesday night’s show is the first of six shows Rock is expected to perform at the Wilbur Theater as part of his “Ego Death” World Tour.

One ticket resale company said the cheapest ticket before the tour was about $50 and now the cheapest is more than $500.

On Stubhub, tickets are listed between $125 and $399. On Vividseats, they’re listed between $244 and $1,150.

Aubrey Collins, of Portsmouth, says Chris Rock is his favorite comedian and got two tickets Sunday night before they skyrocketed in price. He added that he’s interested to see if Rock makes any mention of the slap during the shows.

“Believe it or not, I was able to buy two tickets for $171,” he said. “I definitely believe I have the hottest ticket in town and I’m so happy that I decided to purchase those tickets that night.”

The incident has triggered a national conversation over how people responded, or didn’t respond, to the slap and what should be done.