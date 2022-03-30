WEYMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after several Boston Police Department dress uniforms were stolen from a Weymouth supply store.

According to police, a break-in occurred at Andrea’s Police and Fire Supply over the weekend.

WBZ-TV saw detectives going door to door at the strip mall business looking for surveillance video of the break-in or any witnesses to the crime.

Police believe the thieves stole at least four Boston Police Department dress coats, pants, and a leather jacket.

It is believed that the suspects cut through drywall to get into the store.

“Any time people get their hands on police uniforms, they can use them in larger crimes. You think about the Gardner Museum heist that occurred with people who were dressed in uniform,” former Boston Police Commissioner, and WBZ-TV security analyst, Ed Davis said.

The crime comes just a few weeks before the Boston Marathon, and the Boston Police Intelligence Unit is advising officers to remain vigilant in the days and weeks ahead.

“In this day and age, whenever police equipment or uniforms goes missing, it’s the subject of a very intense investigation,” Davis said.