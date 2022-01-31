Boston police officer found dead outside Mass. home

Matthias Jacob Edward Mann, 22, was arrested by the FBI at his family’s home in Alabama on Thursday morning. (Getty Images)

CANTON, Mass. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of a Boston police officer who died at the hospital after being found outside a suburban home early Saturday morning.

The Norfolk district attorney’s office says the officer was found outside a Canton home occupied by people he knew.

Boston police identified him as Officer John O’Keefe, a 16-year veteran of the department.

The Canton Fire Department responded to the home just after 6 a.m. before the brunt of Saturday’s storm struck.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday to determine the manner and cause of death.