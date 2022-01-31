Boston police officer found dead outside Mass. home

CANTON, Mass. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of a Boston police officer who died at the hospital after being found outside a suburban home early Saturday morning.

The Norfolk district attorney’s office says the officer was found outside a Canton home occupied by people he knew.

Boston police identified him as Officer John O’Keefe, a 16-year veteran of the department.

The Canton Fire Department responded to the home just after 6 a.m. before the brunt of Saturday’s storm struck.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday to determine the manner and cause of death.

