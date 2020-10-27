Boston police investigating burned mail found near drop box fire

BOSTON (WPRI) — Boston Police are investigating if an incident of burned mail is connected to a fire set at a nearby ballot drop box the night before.

Police say they were informed a mail carrier discovered mail damaged by fire inside of a United States Postal Service mailbox during a scheduled pickup Monday afternoon.

The USPS mailbox was only a block away from where a ballot box was set on fire Sunday morning.

Police say the mail hadn’t been collected since Saturday afternoon, with no signs of damage at the time.

The Boston Police Department is asking anyone with information that may help to contact the Boston Fire Investigation Unit at (617) 343-3324.

Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

Police announced Monday they made an arrest late Sunday night in connection with the drop box fire reported that morning. Officers spotted Worldly Armand, 39, of Boston, and say he matched the description of the man seen in surveillance images.

Armand was taken into custody and charged with willful and malicious burning.

Boston media reported that in municipal court Monday afternoon, prosecutors said Armand was carrying a cigarette lighter and appeared to have burn injuries on his fingers.

In response to Sunday morning’s fire, the Secretary of the Commonwealth directed cities and towns to frequently empty ballot drop boxes and increase security outside of them.

State officials say 122 ballots were inside at the time of the fire, but despite the fire, dozens were still legible and able to be processed.

