Boston parking garage making safety changes after recent deaths

BOSTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Safety changes are coming to a Boston parking garage that was the sight of a tragic Christmas day death investigation.

Investigators believe Erin Pascal, 40, of West Roxbury, killed her two children — ages 4 and 16 months — before killing herself by jumping from the Renaissance Parking Garag on December 25.

The parking garage, owned by Northeastern University, is the same location where two separate suicides occurred earlier this year.

Now, the university says several safety protocols are in place with more changes on the way.

A Northeastern University police officer will be present at all times to monitor the roof of the garage and fences have been installed to block both access points to the open roof on the ninth floor.

The fencing, which was finished yesterday, still allows police and contractors to move in and out of the restricted area.

The university says all open areas of the garage will eventually be enclosed and similar changes will be made at all campus garages. Signage listing the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number has also been posted.

